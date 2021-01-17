New Haven police investigating fatal shooting

A driver was found shot on Grand Avenue after crashing his car into a building

Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found shot in a crashed car on Grand Avenue Saturday night.

Police said around 8:30 PM, patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area of Grand Avenue at Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

When they arrived, officers found a car crashed into the side of a commercial building at 337 Grand Avenue. The driver of the car had been shot. New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel arrived and an ambulance took the driver to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said, "Prior to the shooting, it is believed the 32-year-old New Haven man was sitting in his parked car on Grand Avenue. After he was shot, the injured motorist drove across the Lloyd Street intersection and struck the building."