Police investigate 2 shootings, stabbing in New Haven

All injuries in the three incidents were reportedly non-life-threatening.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating three separate violent incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 1:14 a.m., police received 911 calls reporting a person shot on Foxon Boulevard between Eastern Street and Quinnipiac Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 50-year-old East Haven man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Also on Saturday, around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to Lexington Avenue between Revere Court and Russell Street. When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old New Haven man with a large cut. He was taken to Yale-New Haven hospital for treatment of his injuries which police said were non-life-threatening.

Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m., police were called to St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport on the report of a person shot. Detectives spoke with a 31-year-old New Haven man who stated he was shot somewhere on Whalley Avenue while riding a dirt bike. His injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Last month, police and city officials announced a shooting task force collaboration, aimed at trying to curb the violence in the city.

The task force will consist of up to 13 people in total, trying to get suspects off the streets and bring justice to suffering families.

By collaborating with regional departments, the task force which will include the DEA and FBI can speed up the process which in turn, can get shooters off the streets quicker.

"It's not just incidents of gunfire. Each one of those has the potential to have connected with a victim and if someone is shooting in a particular area, and we have shell casings but no victim, that doesn't mean somebody's not going to come back and to try and shoot that individual again," said New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

Dominguez brought up the murder of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang where according to the arrest warrant, multiple shell casings were found in different towns like Hamden.

With this task force, the technology, resources, and manpower can help figure out those specific details.

She said between 2020 and 2021, an average of 30% of shootings went down and she is hoping this task force will help reduce crime even more.

