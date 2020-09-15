North Haven PD warns of drug cartel texting scam

The suspects demand money be wired to them or the victim and their family would be harmed

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The North Haven Police Department is warning of a text message scam involving suspects claiming to be part of a drug cartel.

Police said they had recently taken a complaint from a person who had been contacted by an unknown number, via text message, claiming to be apart of a drug cartel.

The text message came to the victim's cell phone in Spanish. Additional messages indicated the suspects had information about the victim, including name, date of birth, and address.

The suspect(s) demanded money wired to them, or the victim and their family would be killed, according to police.

Follow up text messages from the suspect(s) included graphic images as well as weapons.

Police said several of the graphic photos which were sent to the victim were located online in numerous different forums/sites.

Additionally, police said the victim's information was information typically available through public records searches.

North Haven police said there have been incidents similar to this occurring in numerous states over the last several years. Police warn people not to engage the suspect via text message. Save the message, block the number, and file a report.