Norwich man arrested on manslaughter charges in January death

Police said it was a domestic violence incident

NORWICH, Conn — Police arrested a suspect on manslaughter charges in connection with a January assault that lead to a death two weeks later.

Police said Michael Gervais, 58, of Norwich was charged with Manslaughter in the second degree.

Police said on January 3 around 6:45 p.m., they were called to a residence on Newton Street, for a domestic violence complaint. Police said their investigation later found out that the incident took place on Dunham Street. Police said the victim was taken to William Backus Hospital in Norwich for head injuries.

The victim died from their injuries two weeks later on January 17.

Police said Gervais was located at his residence Wednesday, whereby the warrant was served. he was held on $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

