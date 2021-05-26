Dog involved in deadly Norwich attack put down

Police say the dog attacked and killed a 1-month-old on May 10.

NORWICH, Conn. — The dog involved in a deadly attack in Norwich on May 10 was put down Wednesday.

Police say the paperwork for ownership regarding the 7 1/2-year-old pitbull-labrador mix named "Shottas" on May 20. The dog was put down Wednesday.

Officers responded to a home on McKinley Avenue on May 10. They found a 1-month that was attacked by the family dog. The baby succumbed to its injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is still unclear why the dog attacked the baby.

Police said the investigation will be closed after the medical examiner's report and no criminal charges are being sought out.

The baby's father, Timothy Settles was wanted for questioning by New London Police. But not in connection to the child’s death. It's due to an early morning fire at 10 Rosemary Street, New London on the same day.

