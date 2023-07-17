Fatal pedestrian crash in Hartford leaves woman dead

HARTFORD, Conn — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Hartford on Monday night.
Police officials said they received a report at 9 p.m. to the area of 515 Albany Ave. They found a woman in her 40s at the scene and she was taken to an area hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries there.
The driver stayed on the scene.
This is a developing story.
