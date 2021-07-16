Person hit by car in Ansonia, police looking for suspects

Police say the suspects were driving a silver Audi and crashed at the intersection of North Main Street and Third Street.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police are looking for two people following a crash that injured a person who was hit by a car.

On Friday afternoon, police tried to stop a silver Audi on North Main and Liberty Street. The car drove away quickly travelling north. The officer did not try to pursue the car.

Police say the car struck another car that was trying to turn left onto Third Street, which caused it to drive onto the sidewalk and hit a fire hydrant, a person, and a tree before coming to a stop in front of the Daily Mart parking lot.

The person struck suffered injuries to her head, arm, and leg. Police say she was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The driver and the passenger of the Audi ran from the car and have not been found by officers. Police say one of the men was white and was wearing dark-colored shorts, no shirt, and a baseball hat.

Police added the passenger of the car was a light-skinned Black man wearing a black shirt and pants.

Both the suspects ran through the Daily Mart parking lot and were seen running towards Fourth Street.

Police said the Audi was not stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or information can be left anonymously on Tip411 at the link below.

