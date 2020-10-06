Police arrest Bloomfield man for allegedly pulling gun on man doing lawn work, town leaders decry racism

28-year-old Chazre Douglas had finished doing lawn work in his neighborhood and was stopped along Ryefield Hollow Drive when police say the suspect approached him.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Bloomfield standing against racism in a show of unity after two incidents that the mayor called racist in the past few days.

“They killed Trayvon Martin and I’m thinking the same thing could have happened to my son you know it’s scary,” mom Precious Douglas said.

Precious Douglas said her heart dropped when she got a call from her son on Monday, sharing he was approached by a man in her Bloomfield neighborhood with a gun.

28-year-old Chazre Douglas had finished doing lawn work in his neighborhood and was stopped along Ryefield Hollow Drive when police say 56-year-old Michael Fannon pulled up behind him. Douglas then approached the car where Fannon questioned him and then pulled out a gun. --reportedly pointed in his direction.

“I just keep seeing his red car in my head and I keep seeing him pulling out the gun. It's just too much.” Douglas said.

This isn’t the first time Douglas was approached by Fannon, the police report states Fannon claimed he had observed suspicious vehicles in the neighborhood recently and approached Douglas just last week.

“They should have done something the first time and it wouldn’t have escalated to the second time,” Precious said.

Fannon was charged by police with disorderly conduct, interfering with a police investigation and a racial bias crime report was issued.

During a press conference, neighbors' pressed the police chief on Fannon's $1,500 bond.

“We charged him with the charges that were appraiser to the extent that we could,” Police Chief Paul Hammick said. “We work with the bail commissioner to set the day in the state of Connecticut. that's not set by an individual police officer, it's set by the state.”