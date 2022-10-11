Stabbing in Bolton under investigation: Police

One adult male was reported to be taken by ambulance to Manchester Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

BOLTON, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police are investigating a stabbing in Bolton Tuesday night, and say one person is facing possible life-threatening injuries.

At around 7:50 p.m. Troop K was advised of a possible disturbance in an apartment building at 890 Boston Turnpike. L

Life Star air ambulance had been called to the scene, but State Police said they did not transport anyone. One adult male was taken by ambulance to Manchester Hospital with life-threatening injuries.



First Selectman, Pamela Sawyer told FOX61 the patient's condidtion was "very serious", and police have detained a possible suspect.

State Police say that based upon their initial investigation, this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

