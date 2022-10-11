Hartford police investigating homicide on Park Street

Police initially said the death was suspicious and several hours later confirmed it was being investigated as a homicide.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating after a homicide on Park Street Tuesday morning.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert initially said the death was suspicious and several hours later confirmed it was being investigated as a homicide.

The death occurred in one of the city's busiest business districts. In May, Javier Hernandez-Jiminian, was killed at 493 Park Street. Joseph Rodriguez has been charged in that case. Jahziel Phillips-Ray, 23, was killed earlier this month at 1429 Park Street. Police called him a suspect in an attempted carjacking. Two days later, Andre Gaston, 24, was killed just off Park Street in an alleged drug deal.

Police are expected to release further details later in the morning.

This is a developing story.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.