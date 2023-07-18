Recent string of homicides puts spotlight on domestic violence in Connecticut

Two domestic-related deaths happened within hours of each other on Monday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — After a string of homicides in the last few days across Connecticut, the latest two are putting a spotlight on domestic violence.

On Monday, 22-year-old Anastasia Paul was found dead in her home in Vernon.

That same day, in Hartford, 64-year-old Carolyn Williams was also found shot dead in her home.

In Vernon, where 23-year-old, Abdul Mboob was arrested and charged in the death of Paul. She was found dead in her apartment when Vernon police were performing a welfare check. Mboob faced a judge on Tuesday.

"He has a long history, considering his relatively young age for domestic violence offenses. The victim, in this case, was the victim in those prior domestic-related incidents,” said the judge.

Another domestic-related murder happened hours later in the Capital City. 63-year-old Lance Logan is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 64-year-old Carolyn Williams. Logan also appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence around 40% of intimate partner homicides in Connecticut happen with a gun.

“We know in Connecticut firearms are still the most common uses weapon in intimate partner homicides,” said Liza Andrews with the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Another stat from the coalition: Connecticut averages around 14 intimate partner homicides per year, comparatively to other states, that number is low, but advocates say that even one murder is too much.

“Unfortunately, 2023 isn’t looking any different while we’re at seven or eight total for the year so far. So, unfortunately, I think we’re on track to be in a similar place this year,” said Andrews.

While deadly violence has torn multiple families across Connecticut apart in the last few days, domestic violence advocates have one important message: “We want victims to know that help is available 24/7.”

For 24/7 help with CCADV, you can call or text at (888) 774-2900. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

