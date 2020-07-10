Restaurant chef allegedly uses former employer's business as drug drop location

The owner of the restaurant is defending its reputation and says they knew nothing about the massive drug delivery.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn — The owner of a popular Japanese restaurant in South Windsor is speaking out to try and save their reputation after a former employee allegedly used the business as drop off point for narcotics.

The owner of the Sakura Garden Japanese Restaurant at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor is defending the restaurant’s reputation and says they knew nothing about the massive drug delivery.

Owner Hai Ning Liu said, "It’s crazy. I don’t know. Unbelievable."

Liu told FOX61 she hasn’t seen Jin Hai Wang, the man who was arrested, since they closed the restaurant for a month back in March

"I don’t know. He left here in March. During the pandemic he said he found a different job and I haven’t seen him since," said Liu.

Wang used to be a chef at Sakura, but is now living in Brooklyn, NY. "He seemed like a nice quiet person," said Liu.

State Police say back in September, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol intercepted packages shipped from the Netherlands that were addressed to 800 Evergreen Avenue Suite 806 — Sakura Garden.

The packages contained nearly 16 and half kilos of Ketamine.

Christine Jeltema of the Connecticut State Police said, "Ketamine is essentially a tranquilizer for large animals. Veterinarians use it a lot. It’s been called almost like a date rape drug."

On Tuesday, the state police narcotics task force observed Wang picking up the packages and putting them into his car.

"His name was addressed on the box," remarked Trooper Jeltema.

They pulled Wang over and arrested him. He’s charged with drug possession and intent to sell it and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Trooper Jeltema said, "Connecticut, with I95, 91, 84 between Boston and New York, there is a lot of travel between these large cities. CT can sometimes act as a hub for narcotics and human trafficking."

As for Sakura Garden, the owner says she was never contacted by the police regarding this incident.

She heard about it from FOX61 and she stressed that their restaurant is already struggling to stay afloat during this pandemic.

"We are doing the best we can to take care of all of our customers. I hope this will not affect any reputation for our restaurant. We’ve been here a long time."