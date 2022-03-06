Shots ring out after fight at Bristol bowling alley

No one was injured

BRISTOL, Conn. — Police are investigating after gunfire erupted following a fight at a Bristol bowling alley early Sunday.

Police said around 1 a.m. they received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance with shot being fired in the parking lot of Spare Time Bowling located at 177 Farmington Avenue. The suspects involved had fled the scene before police got there.

Officials believe a fight between two women started inside the bowling alley and spilled out into the parking lot, resulting in a larger disturbance involving two groups of people. As that was happening, one shot was reportedly fired. The two groups then started to leave the area in two separate vehicles, one a black Honda and the other a gray Hyundai. As the cars are leaving, one blocked the other, said police, and more gunshots were fired before the vehicles took off.

Officers located several shell casings, in addition to other evidence, in the parking lot of the business. There were no reported injuries at this time. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011, the Anonymous Tips Line at 960-585-8477 or by email at BPDCrimeWatch@BristolCT.gov.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download