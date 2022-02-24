At least 4 businesses destroyed in Bristol fire: officials

Fire officials said mutual aid came from Plainville, Farmington, and Terryville to help battle the fire.

BRISTOL, Conn. — At least four businesses have been destroyed in Bristol following an early morning fire.

The fire broke out Thursday morning at 43 Main Street, a building that housed Crystal Diner, Vivaldi's Pizza, and a package store. Officials say as of just before 6 a.m., the fire was still not fully extinguished.

Fire crews in Bristol were helped by crews from Terryville, Farmington, and Plainville, officials said.

According to Bristol Deputy Fire Chief Bob Poggio, the fire was so intense it caused the roof to cave in on one of the ceilings.

"There was a space in between the roof and the ceiling. The fire got in there and ran across the entire structure," said Poggio.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

