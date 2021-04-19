One dead, two injured in Stamford shooting

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others.
Police said the shootings happened Sunday night around 11:45 p.m. at 600 West Ave. in the RPM Raceway parking lot. News12 reported there was a group that had gathered in the parking lot and there was a disturbance. The business was closed at the time.
News12 said the victim was 19-years-old. A 33-year-old and a 17-year-old were hospitalized.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Police said no arrests have made and it is an active investigation.
