One dead, two injured in Stamford shooting

Police said the shootings happened Sunday night around 10:45 p.m.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others.

Police said the shootings happened Sunday night around 11:45 p.m. at 600 West Ave. in the RPM Raceway parking lot. News12 reported there was a group that had gathered in the parking lot and there was a disturbance. The business was closed at the time.

News12 said the victim was 19-years-old. A 33-year-old and a 17-year-old were hospitalized.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Police said no arrests have made and it is an active investigation.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.