State police say they've made arrest in 2021 Marlborough kidnapping case

In September 2021, a 64-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by two suspects from the Big Y parking lot in Marlborough.

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — Connecticut State Police will be providing an update regarding a recent arrest in a 2021 kidnapping case in Marlborough.

State police will hold a press conference with more information at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

In September 2021, a 64-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by two suspects from the Big Y parking lot in Marlborough. The suspects put the woman in a car. They stopped in East Hartford, where one of the suspects reportedly used the woman's ATM card to get cash from the machine. Then, they drove to Berlin, where the woman was thrown out of her car, according to police. The car was then driven behind a building and set on fire, police said.

The woman had since been recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a big community response, including people putting whistles on windshields and reminding shoppers of stranger danger and to say something if they see something.

This is a developing story. Information regarding details of the arrest was not immediately made available.

