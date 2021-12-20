State police return to New Canaan park where Jennifer Dulos' SUV was found

Western District Major Crime detectives are looking around Waveny Park in New Canaan in connection with the Jennifer Dulos investigation

Connecticut State Police returned to the New Cannan Park where Jennifer Dulos' SUV was found when she went missing in May 2019, officials confirmed Monday.

Western District Mayor Crime detectives are conducting a search at Waveny Park in connection to the Dulos investigation, officials said.

“Connecticut State Police major crimes detectives and K9s are there as a standard investigative effort out of an abundance of caution,” Dept. of Public Safety spokesman Brian Foley.

Police started searching around 10 a.m. Monday. It was not immediately clear what prompted the search or how long it will take.

State Police are expected to release more information later Monday.

On May 24, 2019, Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in Waveny Park in New Canaan. She has not been seen since.

About a week later, Fotis Dulos, her estranged husband, and Michelle Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January 2020. At the same time, Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Three weeks later Fotis Dulos died by suicide.

In late August 2020, Troconis was also charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. The new charges are in connection with what authorities say were efforts to cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos.

The attorney for Troconis had asked the court to review and modify the conditions under which she has been held on house arrest. Defense counsel released three videos in August they said bolsters their case.

Troconis pleaded not guilty to all charges.

