Suspect arrested in connection with 2020 Stamford homicide investigation

Police say the suspect was already in the state's custody for charged relatd to a shooting of another victim during the same incident.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation in September 2020.

On Thursday, officers arrested 28-year-old Ian Evans and charged him with the murder of Shernetta Dunmore.

Evans was already in the state's custody for charges related to shooting a second victim during the same incident, say police. He was arrested at the courthouse and was held on a $2 million bond.

"The Stamford Police Department has been in continual contact with the Dunmore family throughout this investigation and we once again offer our condolences. The Department is hopeful that today’s arrest will provide them a sense of relief and move them closer to justice," wrote Stamford police in a Facebook post.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.