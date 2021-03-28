Hartford Police investigating two shootings, one fatal.

The first shooting happened about 6 p.m. Saturday on Wethersfield Avenue. The second, on Capen Street, is now a homicide investigation.

HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is in critical condition Saturday night after being shot in the South End of Hartford, and another is dead after a shooting on Capen Street in the North End.

Details are still scarce on the Capen Street shooting, but police confirm it is a homicide investigation.

At approximately 6:03 p.m., Hartford Police say patrol officers responded to the area of 366 Wethersfield Avenue on a 911 call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim in a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.