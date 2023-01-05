Second suspect arrested in West Haven homicide

Jarod Brown, 52, of Waterbury, was arrested in connection with the homicide.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven Police arrested a second suspect on Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder.

Jarod Brown, 52, of Waterbury, was charged with felony murder, home invasion, robbery 1st degree and conspiracy to commit robbery 1st degree. He was held on a $2,000,000 bond.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Carlos Gore Jr., 26, was shot in the neck and died as a result of his injuries. The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. on Platt Avenue inside a home.

The first suspect, Paul Burruss, 52, of New Haven, was arrested was arrested on May 11, 2022 for his involvement. At that time, Burruss was charged with Felony Murder, Home Invasion, Robbery 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree.

Upon further investigation, police were able to link Brown to the crime and were issued an arrest warrant on Dec. 22, 2022.

Police said Brown was arrested after a lengthy standoff at a home in Waterbury on Tuesday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.