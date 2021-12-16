Police investigation in West Haven impacts morning commute to high school

The investigation on Platt Avenue has shut a portion of the road down.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A police investigation has shut down a section of Platt Avenue in West Haven this morning.

Police said the investigation and shutdown may cause delays for buses heading to the high school.

School officials said police had the incident contained and it is safe for students and staff to report to school.

Police did not state what prompted the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.

