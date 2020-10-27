Suspect in Waterbury shooting considered armed and dangerous by police

Police say the 28-year-old man is wanted in connection with a Willow Street assault and shooting on October 24.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for a man in connection to an assault and shooting Monday night.

In the early morning on October 24, a woman was dropped off at Saint Mary's hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The 25-year-old was dropped off by a dark-colored Acura that drove away before police could get there.

Officers were told the shooting happened in the area of Willow Street. An empty cartridge casing was found by police in the area.

As a result of an investigation, police say they positively identified the shooter to be 27-year-old Yadeil Figueroa of Waterbury. Police say Figueroa began to punch the victim in the face until they separated. He then pulled out a gun and started to approach the victim, who ran when they saw the gun.

Police say Figueroa shot at the victim and hit her left hip area. The victim ran across the street, hiding behind a car while Figueroa chased her. He was said to have fired the gun at least two more times. The victim was picked up by two friends who then drove her to the hospital.

A warrant has been issued for Figueroa's arrest. He is facing multiple charges including criminal attempt at murder and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Figueroa is asked to call police at 203-574-6911 or 911. Members of the public were warned by police to use caution and do not approach or contact Figueroa who should be considered armed and dangerous.