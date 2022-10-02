Suspect drives into oncoming traffic, slams into cruiser: Police

While on scene, FOX61 found a Honda Accord with damage being towed away, as well as the front-damaged Vernon police cruiser.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A suspect was arrested for driving recklessly into oncoming traffic and crashing into a police cruiser in Manchester, according to Vernon police.

Vernon police officers were investigating a criminal mischief complaint Thursday when they found a suspect on the 300 block of Talcottville Road. As an officer approached, the suspect sped off in a car through a parking lot and then southbound on Talcottville Road.

Police pursued the suspect, but stopped when he started driving into oncoming traffic. He was then last seen in Manchester on Tolland Turnpike.

An officer was stopped at a red light in Manchester when the suspect struck the officer's cruiser. The suspect continued to drive recklessly, police said, and a Vernon officer tried to stop the vehicle, which resulted in a crash on Taylor Street in Manchester.

The suspect ran off but was later arrested inside of a business on the 100 block of Tolland Turnpike, police said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.

While on the scene, FOX61 found a Honda Accord with damage being towed away, as well as the front-damaged Vernon police cruiser.

Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information about the incident call Vernon Police Department Sergeant Andrew Hannaford at 860-872-9126, ext. 2020.

