Suspects rob motorsport store in Plainfield during nor'easter

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police say three people wearing masks broke into Motorsports Nation on Norwich Road early Thursday morning.

After an investigation, Police said two KTM dirt bikes were stolen from the showroom. The suspects broken into the building through a door on the north side.

The suspects appear to be occupying a silver Dodge Dakota crew-cab pickup truck a black back rack. The truck was last seen on surveillance video traveling eastbound on Kate Downing Road.