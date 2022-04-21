Thousands of dollars stolen in Walmart money order scam: Waterford police

Officials believe that the two individuals have done the same scam at least four other times at other Walmart stores across the state.

WATERFORD, Conn. — Waterford police are searching for two people who have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in money orders from several Walmart stores across Connecticut.

The pair hit the Waterford Walmart on Saturday where they purchased five, $1,000 money orders, according to police. They used distraction and manipulation techniques to only pay for two of the $1,000 money orders, stealing $3,000, police said.

Officials believe that the two individuals have done the same scam at least four other times at other Walmart stores across the state.

The two were seen traveling in a Toyota Sienna with out-of-state license plates, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who has information that can help identify the suspects or locate the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Colkos at 860-442-9451 or scolkos@waterfordct.org, reference case #2022-00679.

