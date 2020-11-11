The 'Mayor of Old Colony Road' remembered; Meriden Police searching for a suspect

On November 5, Harold Bell was found in the road after being hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MERIDEN, Conn. — They called him the Mayor of Old Colony Road. Harold Bell, 57, would walk the street every day. His signature look and heart of gold won’t soon be forgotten by those who loved him most.

"When they made him, they broke the mold. They don’t sell Harold’s at Walmart. You’ll never see one again," said close friend Brian Dirisi. "He had the curiosity of a child and the intelligence well beyond his own age.

Harold Bell – The mayor of Old Colony Road.

Dirisi first met Bell as he cut through his backyard on a walk three years ago. Harold was with his signature cane and cowboy hat that also earned him the nickname of “Tex”. The two would sit and chat for hours.

"He noticed his surroundings the way that most of us don’t. He’d pick up a washer and think he might use it later the next day and he would," said Dirisi.

On November 5th around 2 pm, Bell was crossing the road he governed just a few yards from his apartment when he was struck and killed. A black Honda Accord believed to have hit Harold sped off leaving behind a driver's side mirror.

"The idea of him just dying alone in the road by himself with no one else there was really hard for me to wrap my head around and at first I just wanted to know his name," said witness April Cicarella.

Cicarella soon learned of Bell's generosity, love, and kindness. She heard the many stories of his willingness to lend a hand to complete strangers. A man they say didn’t have much but shared all he had.

"That’s just something I’m going to continue to do is just pay it forward and just help people just for the sake of helping them," said Cicarella.

Police say the black Accord was last seen driving down Gypsy Lane towards Broad Street. They believe the windshield is shattered. Meriden police are still investigating this incident.

Bell’s family and friends hope that whoever was responsible turns themselves in to help them heal. They started a gofundme.