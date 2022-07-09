Vehicle stop leads to ghost gun seizure: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A ghost gun was discovered and seized during a vehicle stop in Hartford on Saturday.
Hartford police said on Twitter that the North Street Crimes Unit conducted a motor vehicle stop that led to an investigation. During their investigation they found a polymer 90 mm ghost gun with a high capacity magazine. The gun was seized.
Further investigation found the suspect had multiple warrants out by the Glastonbury Police Department, North Haven Police Department and Troop H.
This is a developing story.
---
----
