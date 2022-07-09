Vehicle stop leads to ghost gun seizure: Police

Hartford police said the suspect, who was in possession of the gun, had multiple warrants out from different police departments.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A ghost gun was discovered and seized during a vehicle stop in Hartford on Saturday.

Hartford police said on Twitter that the North Street Crimes Unit conducted a motor vehicle stop that led to an investigation. During their investigation they found a polymer 90 mm ghost gun with a high capacity magazine. The gun was seized.

Further investigation found the suspect had multiple warrants out by the Glastonbury Police Department, North Haven Police Department and Troop H.

This is a developing story.

