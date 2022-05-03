x
Victim in Hamden shooting identified, police say

The incident was reported to be a domestic dispute.

HAMDEN, Conn. — The victim in a Hamden shooting that happened early this morning has been identified by police. 

Noel Adon, 22, of New Haven was the person shot and killed in a reported domestic dispute. 

Police said that at approximately 3:00 a.m., Hamden PD responded to reports of a shooting that occurred in a condominium located at 2390 State Street. 

The victim was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. 

Police say their investigation revealed the shooting was domestic-related, but the incident is still under investigation by the Hamden Police Department's Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shawn Nutcher of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-287-4812. 

This story is still developing.

