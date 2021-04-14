Wallingford man charged following domestic assault turned barricade incident: police

Police say they responded to a home in Wallingford and the suspect threatened to kill the victim.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a police standoff in Wallingford.

Police say they responded to a home in town after receiving a complaint that 38-year-old Christopher Poach threatened to kill the victim, sparked a Taser at the victim, and "alluded to shooting the victim in the head."

Police added that Poach tried to restrain the victim from leaving the house and assaulted them.

Officers responded to the home and tried to speak with Poach, but he refused several times and said he had a gun.

Police say Poach was seen by officers pointing a long gun out the window of the home. He then ran from officers through the back door with the gun.

Poach was chased by officers and eventually arrested. A live round was found in the chamber of the gun by officers.

Police say Poach got the gun from a safe in the home by using a chainsaw to open it. He was found to be in possession of a long gun, ammunition, and body armor. He is also a felon.

Poach is facing a slew of charges including reckless endangerment in the first degree and assault in the third degree. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be in court on April 15.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.