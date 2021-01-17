Wallingford man dies after stabbing outside bar; suspect charged with murder

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Wallingford police have charged a Meriden man with murder after a stabbing outside a bar on Saturday night.
Kristopher Carlson, 23, of Meriden, has been charged with Murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.
Police said at 10:25 pm they were called to the parking lot of the Corner Café, 321 Church Street in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on the report of a serious assault.
When they arrived, crews found the victim lying on the ground, bleeding from what appeared to be numerous stab wounds. They attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim died of his injuries while in route to the hospital. The victim has been identified as Ernest Cipolli 3rd, 32, of Wallingford.
Police said they found that Cipolli and another male subject, subsequently identified as Carlson had an altercation in the parking lot of the Corner Café. "The altercation turned deadly when Carlson approached Cipolli and stabbed him numerous times with knife. Carlson left the scene, but, was subsequently located and taken into custody," said police.