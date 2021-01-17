Wallingford man dies after stabbing outside bar; suspect charged with murder

The victim was stabbed multiple times

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Wallingford police have charged a Meriden man with murder after a stabbing outside a bar on Saturday night.

Kristopher Carlson, 23, of Meriden, has been charged with Murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

Police said at 10:25 pm they were called to the parking lot of the Corner Café, 321 Church Street in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on the report of a serious assault.

When they arrived, crews found the victim lying on the ground, bleeding from what appeared to be numerous stab wounds. They attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim died of his injuries while in route to the hospital. The victim has been identified as Ernest Cipolli 3rd, 32, of Wallingford.