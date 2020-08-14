North Haven man arrested in connection with fatal Waterbury stabbing

Shawn Delacruz was stabbed after he was almost involved in a car crash.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police said they have arrested a homicide suspect wanted in the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Shawn Delacruz.

On August 8th, police said Delacruz walked into Waterbury Hospital suffering from a knife wound to the chest. The 23-year-old was dropped off at the hospital by a private car.

Officers were then called to the hospital to investigate. Police had learned Delacruz had been driving on Sperry Street and was almost involved in a car crash with another car driving on Johnson Street.

There were three other people in the car with Delacruz.

The other car, described as a white Honda Civic with dark tinted windows, continued to drive westbound and stopped in the area of Willow Street.

Delacruz followed the car and stopped behind it.

The driver of the other car and Delacruz both got out of their cars. An argument reportedly ensued and Delacruz was stabbed in the chest with a knife.

The suspected man, police now identify as 27-year-old North Haven resident Stephen McCarthy, then got back into his car and drove away.

Delacruz later died due to his injuries. The Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as a stab wound to the torso.

Police said they had found located the suspected car in New Haven and applied for a search warrant. The Crime Scene Unit of the Waterbury Forensic Division then went over the car for evidence in the investigation.

According to police, investigators positively identified McCarthy as the suspect who fatally stabbed Delacruz.

On August 12, police said detectives applied for and were granted, an arrest warrant for McCarthy charging him with murder.

Detectives immediately began searching for McCarthy in New Haven, North Haven and Bridgeport in attempts to locate him.

On August 13, 2020 detectives located and arrested McCarthy in Bridgeport. McCarthy was arrested by warrant and charged with murder.