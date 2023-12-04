Waterbury man faces charges for assaulting his father, who died during the fight

67-year-old Wilfredo Martinez died of a cardiac incident, which occurred during the fight: State's Attorney.

WATERBURY, Conn. — There's new information tonight in the case out of Waterbury, where police said a man died this week after getting into a fight with his son. The state's attorney said Wilfredo Martinez died of a cardiac incident and now, the medical examiner is 'tentatively' classifying his death as a homicide. His son, Luis Martinez, has been charged in connection to the case.

This was all made public during a virtual court appearance on Wednesday afternoon, where Luis Martinez was arraigned from his hospital bed.

"This is a rather egregious incident," said Maureen Platt, State's Attorney for the Judicial District of Waterbury.

Platt went through the details of the incident, which happened at 27 Platt Street on Monday.

"This defendant allegedly yelled at him, was yelling at the dad, and I'm quoting, was telling him to die," Platt said.

Waterbury police said at 2:48 p.m. on Monday, Luis got into a fight with his dad, 67-year-old Wilfredo. Wilfredo died at the scene, and as other family members intervened, the state's attorney said Luis hurt them, too. The prosecution said Luis left the scene after hitting his dad with a wooden stick multiple times in the chest and back, knowing he had a serious heart condition, and a pacemaker.

"I know what I feel and it's resentment towards him. I want him to get life in prison," said Taina Martinez, who is Wilfredo's daughter.

Taina is Luis' biological daughter, but she said Wilfredo has been there for her since the beginning. She was there for him as he died in her arms.

"I'm holding him telling him, 'pa, don't leave me don't leave me. And I'm out here pumping his heart, seeing if I can made it pump or something, and I guess it wasn't enough," Taina said.

A neighbor came over to help, also offering CPR to Wilfredo until the ambulance arrived.

"The ambulance came, and they said 'no pulse,' and I broke into tears right there. That's when I came to the realization that my dad was gone. My dad was gone," Taina said.

Taina said Luis has a drinking problem and was drunk at the time of the fight. She said Luis was working on the house on Platt St., and Wilfredo noticed he wasn't sober, and wanted to get him off the roof. Then, she said the fight broke out.

"He loved his dad. but he was very problematic," Taina said.

Luis' defense attorney said Luis has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He also has an outstanding warrant out of Naugatuck...and is wanted in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. He has previous charges in Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

"If he can get life, even better. He took my father, my dad. Something I will never get back. ever," Taina said.

Taina said Wilfredo was a hard-working man and someone who took everyone and anyone under his wing.

"He was such a loving, caring man," Taina said. "He played a big role. I am the person I am because of him."

Luis is being held on a $1.5 million bond. He's expected to be back in court on May 17. In the meantime, the family encourages those who knew and loved Wilfredo to come to light a candle in his honor on Platt Street.

