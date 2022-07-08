Waterbury police searching for suspect in hit and run

A 62-year-old male was struck by the driver and transported to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are searching for a driver who hit a 62-year-old man early Friday morning.

Police said at approximately 5 a.m. Waterbury officers responded to the intersection of East Main St at Baldwin St on a report of a motor vehicle that struck a pedestrian on the road and fled the scene. Officers found the man lying in the road on Baldwin St and was identified as a Waterbury resident.

He was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital and is considered to be in stable condition.

Investigators determined the pedestrian was walking southbound along the side of Baldwin St. when he was struck by a vehicle turning southbound onto Baldwin St. from East Main St. When the vehicle hit the pedestrian, the driver continued traveling south on Baldwin St.



The involved vehicle is described as Grey Honda Accord (possibly 2012-2015), with dark tinted windows and no front bumper or front marker plate.

The WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating this incident and seeking assistance from the public to help locate and identify the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD CRU at (203) 346-3975.

