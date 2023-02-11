Weapons arrest made at Bradley Int'l Airport TSA checkpoint: Troopers

Troopers said they found a pellet gun, two magazines, and a folding knife in the carry-on bag.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Ledyard man was arrested after weapons were allegedly found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport on Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police responded to the airport's TSA checkpoint around 5:37 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said they found that 41-year-old Marvin Leggett had a pellet gun, two magazines, and a folding knife in the carry-on bag.

Leggett was taken into state police custody, troopers said. He was charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and two counts of circumventing airport security, according to state police.

While Leggett was in state police custody, troopers said they learned that the New Britain Police Department had an active arrest warrant for Leggett.

Leggett was later released from state police custody on a $15,000 bond and was then turned over to New Britain police custody.

He was ordered to appear in court on the state police charges on March 10.

