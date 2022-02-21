Watch: West Hartford police release surveillance video of weekend carjacking

It happened on Sunday in front of a building on Cody Street, according to police.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are searching for the suspect responsible for a carjacking over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday in front of a building on Cody Street, according to police.

In surveillance video released by police, it shows the suspect walking across the front lawn toward a car parked along the side of the road. The suspect appeared to take something out of their pocket and tug at the driver's door.

The car door opens and a person walks out, as seen in the surveillance footage. The suspect then gets in the car and drives away.

Police later recovered the stolen vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call West Hartford police at 860-523-5203. The public can also use the WHPD Tip Line email which is whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov or call the Tip Line number at 860-570-8969.

