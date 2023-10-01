West Haven police respond to shots fired; incident extends to Chapel Street in New Haven

New Haven police officials confirmed they are there to assist West Haven in their investigation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven police are investigating a shots fired incident in New Haven on Tuesday night.

At about 8 p.m., West Haven Police posted on their Facebook page that they were investigating shots fired, but gave little other information, citing the security of their officers and investigation. A short time later they updated to say the location of the investigation was now in New Haven.

There is a large police presence in the area of Chapel and Winthrop Streets.

New Haven police officials confirmed they are there to assist West Haven in their investigation.

This is an active investigation and no other details have been revealed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

