Windsor woman sentenced to 3 years for 'grab and go' theft scheme

WINDSOR, Conn. — A Windsor woman has been sentenced to prison for her involvement in a 'grab and go' theft scheme that spanned two years.
The Justice Department said 22-year-old Aysia Ryan will face three years behind bars and three years of supervised release.
Ryan was part of several people who committed more than 50 grab-and-go thefts from stores like Polo Ralph Lauren, T.J. Maxx, Balenciaga, and several others across New England and New York.
According to officials, the case stemmed from "Operation American Steal". The operation was a long-term, multi-agency investigation into the thefts. Officials said one or more suspects would enter a retail store, grab as many items of clothing or other goods as they can carry, leave the store without paying, and flee in a getaway car.
Officials said Ryan had participated in at least 23 thefts which resulted in over $40,000 in losses.
Ryan had pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to transport and possess stolen property in April.
