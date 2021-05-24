Woman wanted in connection with Waterbury hit-and-run

Police say the 31-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a 2007 Cherokee Jeep.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are looking for a woman who they said was involved in a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Frost Road at Homestead Avenue and found a 31-year-old woman who had been struck by a car and suffered "serious life-threatening visible injuries."

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment but was transferred to another facility due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Police said an investigation showed that a nearby disturbance happened before the woman was struck by the car.

Police added that the woman was physically assaulted and was last seen walking on a sidewalk of Frost Road and Homestead Avenue before she was struck by a car.

The car drove away before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers determined the vehicle involved was a black-colored 2007 Grand Cherokee with a Connecticut license plate that read BB 74168. Police say the driver was identified as 35-year-old Stacy Edwards of Waterbury.

A warrant was issued for Edwards arrested and she been charged with breach of peace in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal attempt at manslaughter in the first degree, reckless driving, and evading responsibilities.

Police said Edwards has not been arrested as of May 24.

Anyone with information or knows of Edward's whereabouts is asked to call Ofc. Guisto of the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.