Yale graduate student sexually assaulted at gunpoint

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Yale University graduate student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

Yale Police Chief Anthony Campbell said that at 2 a.m. on the 300 block of Elm St., a graduate student was asleep in their residence when they awoke to an unknown male pointing a gun at them. The man sexually assaulted them and fled the residence.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

New Haven police are investigating, and Yale police have increased patrols in the area and are assisting the New Haven police to identify the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6316, or the Yale police at 203-432-4400. You may also send an anonymous text tip through the LiveSafe app.

