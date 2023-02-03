Connecticut College students in New London reach day 4 in campus protest

The students are occupying an administrative building on campus, calling for institutional change after one of the school's top staff resigned.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Around 30 students at Connecticut College in New London are now on day four of a protest, where they're occupying an administrative building on campus. The students are calling for change when it comes to equity and inclusion. This, after a series of events, led to the resignation of one of their top staff in that department.

"Dean King's resignation was the straw that broke the camel's back. And we decided that that was the last straw," said Lyndon Inglis, Co-founder of SVE (Student Voices for Equity) at Connecticut College.

Last month, King, who was the college's Dean of Institutional Equity and Inclusion, stepped down from this position. It came immediately after the college scheduled a fundraising event at a Florida country club well-known for discrimination and antisemitism. That event was later canceled. But for students, that wasn't enough.

"We need holistic and institutional change, across the board," Inglis said.

SVE leaders have created a list of demands, including asking Connecticut College's President, Katherin Beregeron, to resign. They'll continue to occupy Fanning Hall in protest until all of those demands are met.

"The general consensus is, students are told that when they come to Connecticut College, they will be heard and listened to. That is something that we value so much as a community, and that is not being upheld in the administration," said Maddie Vanech, a member of SEV and a senior at Connecticut College.

College administrators have sent several messages to students and staff. They have expressed interest in working with the students to create change.

In a March 1 message, Bergeron said, in part, "It is my sincere hope that these collective efforts, especially the current vigorous engagement of many members of the community, will help open dialogue, restore trust, and advance the work we need to do to create the Connecticut College we envision."

Berheron's full statement is here.

The students are beginning to have discussions with the administration, hoping they can come to an agreement.

"More than anything, this is about an institutional culture of inequity and inequality. And we know that Connecticut College is not the only institution that faces it," Vanech said.

The board of trustees at the college has hired an outside company to review its diversity and inclusion policies. In the meantime, Dean King has accepted another position in a similar role at UMass Amherst. FOX61 reached out to King on social media but has not heard back.

The Board of Trustees full statement is here.

