Hamden High students return with new safety measures in place

Students were greeted by long lines to get into school before getting checked by hand-held metal detectors.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Students and staff returned to Hamden High School on Wednesday after a pair of online threats within the last week forced classes to be canceled as a precaution.

The threats, found on Snapchat, referenced "shooting up" the school. As police continue to investigate, the school was closed on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.

“I was pretty annoyed because I just want to go back to school see friends and have normal social interaction," said Miya Graham, a freshman at Hamden High School.

But when the students got there, they were greeted by long lines thanks to the new safety measures in place.

Since the school is now using hand-held metal detectors on 1,700 students, it took a while to get everyone into the building. For more than an hour, a line wrapped around the school.

"I'm just upset because I feel like it’s too easy to sneak in a weapon," Graham said.

The school also added another school resource officer and they've installed new security cameras. Still, some parents dropped their kids off and didn't leave until they knew they were inside the building.

"I just can’t walk away until I know she’s safe," said Tanika Simpson, whose daughter goes to Hamden High School. "I just feel like they’re vulnerable because they’re all standing outside so if anybody did want to do violence, this would be, you know they’re all outside.”

The Chief Operating Officer of Hamden Public Schools, Thomas Ariola, admitted there will be a learning curve when it comes to implementing the new safety measures. Following the start of school on Wednesday, administrators were planning on a meeting to go over what went right and what they can improve upon.

"We set this up quickly and effectively. However, there will be changes made," Ariola said.

In two weeks, there will be stand-alone metal detectors, which administrators hope speeds up the process of getting kids into class. For now, they’re asking for patients from parents.

"Safety is our top priority," Ariola said.

Simpson agreed that the metal detectors are necessary right now. But she feels upset that it’s gotten to this point.

"I’m infuriated, but I'm not infuriated with the high school. I'm infuriated that this is the state of affairs in this country – that this is what our children have to be subjected to," Simpson said.

As for the two online threats made to Hamden High School, a detective with the police department said there are no updates at this time. However, they are "working in conjunction with school officials today to make sure the students return safely back to school," said Det. Sean Dolan, Public Information Officer involved in the Major Crimes Unit with the Hamden Police Department.

If you have any information on the threats made, contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.

