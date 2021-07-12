State police arrest 2 Eli Whitney Technical HS students over social media threats that sparked lockdowns

State police announced the two students – both 14-year-old boys – have been arrested via juvenile summons for the two separate, but loosely related incidents.

HAMDEN, Conn — Two Hamden students have been arrested for allegedly posting social media threats against Eli Whitney Technical High School that sparked two lockdowns this week.

State police announced that the two students – both 14-year-old boys who attend Eli Whitney – have been arrested via juvenile summons for the two separate, but loosely related incidents.

Sgt. Dawn Pagan, of Connecticut State Police, said Troop I in Bethany received a phone call from a parent saying a threatening social media post was going around. This sparked a brief lockdown and early dismissal from classes on Monday.

A second similar threat – also on social media – was made on Tuesday, sparking another lockdown. Students were also dismissed early from classes.

Following investigations by the school resource officer, law enforcement and school officials, the two students were arrested.

The suspect of the Monday incident has been charged with threatening, breach of peace, and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

The teenager accused in the Tuesday incident has been charged with threatening and breach of peace.

State police confirmed at least one of the threats was related to bullying, and urged students to do their part to maintain a healthy and kind learning experience.

Parents were also reminded to monitor their kids' social media use to assist in preventing similar incidents in the future.

Dr. Ellen Solek, interim superintendent of CTECS, said there will be disciplinary actions against the students who were arrested and any additional students determined to have been involved with the threats.

Both of the teenagers are due to appear in juvenile court Wednesday morning.

Eli Whitney was not the only school on high alert on Tuesday.

Police in Waterbury said they were investigating a social media threat against Career Academy.

This all comes one day after several threats were made at multiple schools in New Haven, Hamden and one in Norwich.

Pagan said Tuesday that there is a social media trend going around urging teenagers to post these kinds of threats and create situations where they could get dismissed early from school.

Under state law, making threats like these is a Class C felony, which can carry up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

