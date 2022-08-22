Parents take advantage of tax free week with back to school shopping

Many parents we spoke with are focusing their efforts on back-to-school shopping this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Shoppers in Connecticut can score some extra savings this week for Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week.

Many parents we spoke with are focusing their efforts on back-to-school shopping this week. They said anything helps.

Connecticut's tax-free week lasts from now through Saturday, August 27.

"No sales tax. It's awesome. Save where you can,” said Darren Pawloski from Oakville.

Shoppers won't have to pay the state sales tax of 6.35 percent on clothes and shoes.

“I was definitely able to take advantage of it. It started yesterday so we've been shopping yesterday and today, trying to just get some back-to-school deals. Saves a few dollars on the tax and things. It helps,” Sarah Pelletier from Waterbury said.

Items like shirts, jeans, socks, and shoes qualify and the kids we spoke with are excited to get some new gear.

“I was just able to get two hats,” said Pelletier’s son, Carter. "Last year when I was in school, it was really fun. This year, I feel good.”

There are some things to keep in mind: only clothes, shoes, and some accessories, like hats and belts, qualify. Plus, each item must be under $100.

"Anything right now could help a lot of families. I think it's a great thing that they're doing that,” Pawloski said.

Items like wallets, purses, and sports uniforms are excluded, even if they are less than 100 dollars.



To view the full list of items that qualify, click here.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.