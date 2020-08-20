Medical expert provides tips on whether to send your child back to school

Connecticut Children Medical Center attending physician Dr. Robert Keder weighs in on the subject.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Many families are faced with the decision of whether to do remote learning, in person or like many districts are opting for - a hybrid plan

Experts say the answer should be based on household circumstances and your child's needs.

“It’s not one size fits all its what’s right for each child and right for each family,” Connecticut’s Children’s Attending Physician in developmental and behavioral pediatrics Dr. Robert Keder said.

Dr. Keder says first, think about who your child is, their health, and their needs. Does your child need the structure of a classroom or good with one on one? Does your child need any special education accommodations, or can your child handle wearing a mask all day?

“Other things to take into consideration is what it is like at home. If you are a single-parent family that’s an essential employee, who is going to watch the kids and handle remote learning while you are at work,” Dr. Keder said.

If you decide on partial or in classroom learning make sure to have supplies ready and prepare them for changes and guidelines especially wearing a mask for a long period.

With older kids, Dr. Keder says have a talk about expectations and why its important and for younger children to start practicing with them now.

“Pick a fun movie, put it on and see if your child can wear the mask the whole time and then slowly increase the types of activity can you do some chores with the mask on,” Dr. Keder said.

For families doing remote learning – have a plan for what device and internet your child will use, create a space for them to do school work if possible, ask the child’s teacher how to incorporate hands-on learning if needed.

“How you can try to use games to reinforce the learning activities for younger kids for older kids, think about how you can help that child still develop the ability to make the schedule for their day,”

The good news Dr. Keder says is that our state numbers continue to look promising but families should also be ready to react if things change during the school year.