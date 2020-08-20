Bridgeport votes to move forward with reopening plan

The vote came during a special meeting held by board members who raised questions about the reopening plan.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport is continuing with its plan to return to the classroom. Students kindergarten through 8th grade will be back in full while high school will take up a hybrid model.

The vote came during a special meeting held by board members who raised questions about the reopening plan. They had hoped the vote would be in favor of returning to school in October but failed 6 to 3.

Parents and teachers who listened to the vote outside feel the plan leaves them exposed.

"She wasn’t going to be back in that building because I don’t feel comfortable sending my child there," said Dasha Spell. Her daughter is going into the 6th grade. "Our kids are our number one priority. They are our future. We want them to be safe. We want our teachers to be safe."

There were jeers and disappointment from educators as the board voted to move forward with their plan. They feel the risks of returning in full are too high.

"I would like for us to do remote first and incrementally into a hybrid model as we figure out how to do this safely," said Roderick Spiller.

"It’s like you’re throwing caution into the wind and they want to use us as lab rats. We’re not lab rats," said Wanda Simmons.

Board of Education Member Chris Taylor was one of the members calling for the special meeting. He feels there was no reason to rush to open doors.

"When the mayor of Chicago says they aren’t reopening and New Haven with similar demographics says they aren’t reopening it makes you take a second look," said Taylor.

Taylor did agree that the 45-page guideline created by the school district is strong. Superintendent Michael Testani says it touches upon everything needed for a safe and healthy reopening.

"It’s going to look differently. We’re going to have some different procedures and operations but it’s gonna be good for our kids," said Testani.