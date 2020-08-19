Teachers, families rally at state capitol speaking out against state's school reopening plan

They are calling the current plan dangerous and irresponsible.

HARTFORD, Conn — Teachers and families will be rallying at the state capitol this morning to speak out against the state's current school reopening plan.

Several groups are expected to take part in this rally. They say they want a safe and fully funded strategy for returning to school and they are calling the current plan dangerous and irresponsible.

They are asking for in-person learning to be phased in, rather than go back in a couple of weeks all at once.

They are also asking for more funding to cover the costs of PPE, more cleaning and sanitizing, and modifications to classrooms to ensure social distancing, especially in school districts that are already underfunded.

The groups are also highlighting the importance of training for teachers to be able to do distancing learning better than they did in the spring.

While the state has released its school reopening plan, school districts are responsible for coming up with their own specific plans. In Hartford, educators from the Hartford Federation of Teachers protested at the city's Board of Education meeting yesterday, asking for them to reconsider a full reopening.

"Grades kindergarten to ninth is in-person [learning] five days a week. Where’s the deep cleaning ?" said Carol Gale, President of the Hartford Federation of Teachers. "The superintendent, in her plan, has not guaranteed that students will be six feet apart."

The district's current back to school plan allows pre-k through ninth grade to learn inside the classroom five days a week and students in grades 10th through 12th will do a hybrid schedule coming to school twice a week.

Mayor Luke Bronin supports the plan and said it is possible to do because of the state's low COVID-19 positivity rate.