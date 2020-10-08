Sources: CIAC football committee recommends moving sport to spring of 2021

The decision is in the hands of the CIAC board of control. Recently, the organization released a plan in July for fall sports to return.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As Connecticut moves closer to sending students back to school, high school sports are also planning their return -except maybe for one.

Sources tell FOX61 the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) football committee has overwhelmingly recommended moving football to the Spring of 2021.

"The CIAC football committee did meet this morning and had an in-depth football-specific discussion," CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini told FOX61 Monday. Lungarini would not confirm that the committee recommended moving the football season to the Spring. "The CIAC board of control will consider any recommendation set forth by a sports committee," Lungarini said.

No official decision has been released yet by the CIAC and the decision is in the hands of the CIAC board of control. All sports will have specific committee meetings discussing playing in the fall.

On July 30, the CIAC released a plan for sports to return in the fall. The organization announced on its Twitter page Thursday that the plans were coming.

"We are very happy and positive that through the work of the fall sports committee and the CIAC board of control, we have approved a plan that brings interscholastic sports back for the fall of 2020," said Lungarini.