Suffield High School to move to distance learning followed by Middle School due to staff shortage

The superintendent says the cases at the Middle School and High School have caused 36 faculty and staff to be placed in quarantine.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Multiple faculty and staff members in the Suffield Public Schools have been placed in quarantine, causing High School students to switch to distance learning for the next four days.

Superintendent Timothy Van Tasel said on Wednesday, Suffield Public schools have six confirmed cased of COVID-19 in three days - three High School cases, two Middle School cases, and one at the elementary.

The cases at the Middle and High School level have caused 36 staff and faculty members have been placed in quarantine. Van Tasel said this has impacted in-person learning in both schools.

While the High School will be distance learning, Middle School students will remain in-person learning as per hybrid cohorts. High School students are then expected to return Wednesday, October 28 to in-person hybrid learning, while Middle School students will move to distance learning.

"This will enable us to share staff between schools to while one school is in distance learning," said Van Tasel.

Van Tasel added this plan should work as long as there were no new cases in the schools.