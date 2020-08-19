Masks for CT to giveaway reusable, cloth masks for Waterbury students

The giveaway is on a first come, first serve basis and begins at 9:30 a.m.

WATERBURY, Conn. — In collaboration with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, Masks for CT will distribute masks on Wednesday, August 19, on a first comes the first-served basis, to parents and families of school-age children in the general community who wishes to come by and pick up reusable, youth-sized cloth masks for back-to-school.

Individually bagged masks will be distributed to the public at the Waterbury Police Activity League from 9:30 AM through 12 PM or as long as supplies last. The address is 64 Division St., Waterbury, CT 06704

Volunteers will be placing bags directly into open trunks, so as to maintain social distancing and health guidelines.