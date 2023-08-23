University of New Haven welcomes freshmen to campus

The Class of 2027 has more than 1,300 students, one of the largest class sizes in school history.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — It's back to school for the University of New Haven! Wednesday was move-in day for over 1,300 students in the Class of 2027. It's one of the largest classes in school history.

'We don’t want to let go of him but it’s time to let him do his own thing and spread his wings," said one parent.

The incoming Class of 2027 is learning what it's like to be a University of New Haven Charger, heading into move-in day with a big welcome from students and staff.

"It’s an exciting day for all these young people and their parents, they’ve worked hard and long to get to this point," said Interim President Sheahon Zenger.

Freshmen students unpacked their boxes and bags to move in with help from their families and returning student volunteers.

New students said the excitement for move-in day has been building for months.

"Just to meet people, I already have friends saying 'I’m on campus already let’s do this this and this," said freshman Shane Murnane-Maher.

For families, the start of this next chapter is leaving everyone with mixed emotions.

"It's bittersweet, but I’m also 45 minutes away so I can grab him if I need to," said Madison Rombough, sending her little brother off to school.

"It’s not so bad, this is the next step," said parent Melissa Murnane-Hendrickson.

As students adjust to life on campus and are on their own for the first time, families said the advice they're giving the new students is simple.

"Please go to bed early!' said Rombough.

The rest of campus will move in on Thursday and Friday before the first day of classes scheduled for Monday.

